Home-office-recognized skilled-worker-visa holders can leave employers and keep immigration status

The new rule is meant to protect vulnerable workers who were previously scared to speak up or leave bad situations.

The Home Office pointed out cases like a woman who paid an agency £20,000 for what she believed would be stable, full-time care work in the UK, showing why this change was needed.

Over 6,600 sponsorship licenses have already been canceled as part of a bigger push against exploitation.

For Indian nationals on sponsored visas, this is a real step forward, but switching jobs still requires official recognition as a victim of modern slavery.