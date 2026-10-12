Home-office-recognized skilled-worker-visa holders can leave employers and keep immigration status
Big update from the UK
If you're one of the Skilled Worker visa holders formally recognized by the Home Office as victims of modern slavery and trapped in an abusive job, you can now leave your employer without losing your immigration status.
This means you're free to find another legal job for the rest of your visa: no more feeling stuck because of fear.
Over 6,600 sponsorship licenses canceled
The new rule is meant to protect vulnerable workers who were previously scared to speak up or leave bad situations.
The Home Office pointed out cases like a woman who paid an agency £20,000 for what she believed would be stable, full-time care work in the UK, showing why this change was needed.
Over 6,600 sponsorship licenses have already been canceled as part of a bigger push against exploitation.
For Indian nationals on sponsored visas, this is a real step forward, but switching jobs still requires official recognition as a victim of modern slavery.