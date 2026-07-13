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Home / News / World News / Over 10 projectiles strike Iran's Qeshm Island, Tehran retaliates
Over 10 projectiles strike Iran's Qeshm Island, Tehran retaliates
Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed revenge for the killing of his father

Over 10 projectiles strike Iran's Qeshm Island, Tehran retaliates

By Snehil Singh
Jul 13, 2026
08:03 am
What's the story

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated after over 10 projectiles struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The island's governor, Hossein Amir Teymouri, confirmed that "all of the targets were military" and no casualties were reported. This incident comes as both nations were halfway through a 60-day interim deal aimed at ending the conflict before hostilities resumed.

Military response

US strikes around 140 targets in Iran

The US Central Command announced it had struck around 140 targets in Iran. These included missile and drone launch sites, ammunition dumps, and communication equipment, among others. The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were heavier than in recent days and would weaken Iran's ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Retaliatory strikes

Iran retaliates with missile attacks on Qatar, UAE, Bahrain

Iran quickly retaliated with missile attacks on Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain. Three people were injured in Qatar due to these attacks. The UAE issued a warning for incoming missiles but later confirmed they did not enter its territory. Kuwait also worked to intercept an attack while Jordan confirmed three Iranian missiles fell inside its territory.

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Escalating conflict

Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for his father's killing

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed revenge for the killing of his father and predecessor at the war's start. He said Iran has a list of individuals to be targeted. The situation continues to develop as both countries trade blows in this escalating conflict, with Washington and Tehran issuing conflicting statements over the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Twitter Post

US Central Command's statement on Strait of Hormuz

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