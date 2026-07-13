Over 10 projectiles strike Iran's Qeshm Island, Tehran retaliates
What's the story
Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated after over 10 projectiles struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The island's governor, Hossein Amir Teymouri, confirmed that "all of the targets were military" and no casualties were reported. This incident comes as both nations were halfway through a 60-day interim deal aimed at ending the conflict before hostilities resumed.
Military response
US strikes around 140 targets in Iran
The US Central Command announced it had struck around 140 targets in Iran. These included missile and drone launch sites, ammunition dumps, and communication equipment, among others. The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were heavier than in recent days and would weaken Iran's ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Retaliatory strikes
Iran retaliates with missile attacks on Qatar, UAE, Bahrain
Iran quickly retaliated with missile attacks on Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain. Three people were injured in Qatar due to these attacks. The UAE issued a warning for incoming missiles but later confirmed they did not enter its territory. Kuwait also worked to intercept an attack while Jordan confirmed three Iranian missiles fell inside its territory.
Escalating conflict
Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for his father's killing
Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed revenge for the killing of his father and predecessor at the war's start. He said Iran has a list of individuals to be targeted. The situation continues to develop as both countries trade blows in this escalating conflict, with Washington and Tehran issuing conflicting statements over the status of the Strait of Hormuz.
Twitter Post
US Central Command's statement on Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway. U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary… pic.twitter.com/FS3TUBOZEj— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 12, 2026