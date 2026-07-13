Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed revenge for the killing of his father

Over 10 projectiles strike Iran's Qeshm Island, Tehran retaliates

By Snehil Singh 08:03 am Jul 13, 202608:03 am

What's the story

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated after over 10 projectiles struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The island's governor, Hossein Amir Teymouri, confirmed that "all of the targets were military" and no casualties were reported. This incident comes as both nations were halfway through a 60-day interim deal aimed at ending the conflict before hostilities resumed.