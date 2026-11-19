House Democrats pick Hakeem Jeffries to become 1st Black speaker
House Democrats just picked Hakeem Jeffries as their next speaker, putting him on track to become the first Black lawmaker in this top role when Congress meets on January 3, 2027.
Jeffries won big in the party's internal vote, 251 to 11, so the leadership handover looks set to be smooth.
Jeffries faces progressive health reform push
Jeffries plans to focus on economic issues and keeping the government accountable.
Still, some progressive Democrats aren't thrilled with his nomination and are pushing for bolder moves, especially around health care reform.
Even with this pushback, Jeffries is expected to secure enough votes easily since Democrats will control at least 257 House seats.