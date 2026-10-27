House Democrats seek special counsel and allege DOJ shields Trump

Epstein, charged with sex trafficking of minors, died in jail in 2019. His former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is serving 20 years for her role.

Trump's name shows up in the DOJ "Epstein Files," but he denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged.

Democrats are now calling out Attorney General Todd Blanche, who used to be Trump's lawyer, for supposedly shielding him, and they have spent more than $35 million on campaign ads about this issue as it heats up the election debates.