House Democrats seek special counsel and allege DOJ shields Trump
With the November elections coming up, House Democrats are pushing for a special counsel to dig into President Donald Trump's connections with Jeffrey Epstein.
Their new report brings back old sexual misconduct allegations and claims the Justice Department (DOJ) is keeping information under wraps to protect Trump, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin.
Trump appears in DOJ 'Epstein files'
Epstein, charged with sex trafficking of minors, died in jail in 2019. His former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is serving 20 years for her role.
Trump's name shows up in the DOJ "Epstein Files," but he denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged.
Democrats are now calling out Attorney General Todd Blanche, who used to be Trump's lawyer, for supposedly shielding him, and they have spent more than $35 million on campaign ads about this issue as it heats up the election debates.