Houthi advance risks Bab al-Mandab and 12% of global trade
Yemen's Houthi rebels have pushed government forces back from the Red Sea coast, putting the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital route for 12% of global trade, at risk.
This has sparked worries about disrupted oil shipments and more economic uncertainty as tensions with Saudi Arabia heat up.
Experts warn of Houthis taking Aden
Since a July truce with Saudi Arabia fell apart, fighting has ramped up.
Experts say if the Houthis take Aden, things could get even shakier in the region and lead to more arms smuggling from Iran.
Former British ambassador Nicholas Hopton said the war is not going well for the Saudi-backed government, while Col. Iain Smailes warned it could mean higher oil prices and bigger security headaches for everyone.