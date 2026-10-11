Houthi forces warn airlines after Riyadh airport strike kills 12

After a deadly strike on Riyadh's airport that left 12 people dead, Yemen's Houthi forces have warned travelers and airlines about using Saudi airspace and airports.

The attack caused serious damage to key airport systems, leading to a shutdown and the airport's operations are suspended until further notice.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said all Saudi airports and airspace, except for Mecca and Medina, are now at risk of further attacks.