Houthi forces warn airlines after Riyadh airport strike kills 12
World
After a deadly strike on Riyadh's airport that left 12 people dead, Yemen's Houthi forces have warned travelers and airlines about using Saudi airspace and airports.
The attack caused serious damage to key airport systems, leading to a shutdown and the airport's operations are suspended until further notice.
Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said all Saudi airports and airspace, except for Mecca and Medina, are now at risk of further attacks.
Operations suspended at Riyadh airport
Riyadh's airport remains closed as crews assess the damage. Operations have been suspended until further notice.
The incident has put a spotlight on ongoing tensions in the region and the risks facing air travel in Saudi Arabia right now.