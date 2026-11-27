Houthi missile strike on Saudi refinery kills Nepalese worker
What's the story
A missile strike on Saudi Arabia's Jazan oil refinery by Yemen's Houthi rebels has left a Nepalese worker dead. The attack, which occurred on Thursday, has further escalated tensions between the two sides. The Houthis have been targeting Saudi oil facilities since clashes with the kingdom intensified in 2026. This incident comes amid ongoing violence and airstrikes in Yemen's western and southwestern regions.
Blame game
Saudi-led coalition blames Houthis for refinery attack
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis has blamed the Iran-aligned group for the strike on Jazan's oil refinery.
The coalition claimed to have destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Hodeidah, which they allege was used by the Houthis to carry out this attack.
Despite this, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry did not specify who was behind the assault but confirmed that several workers were injured and are receiving medical care.
Escalating conflict
Jazan refinery, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
The Jazan refinery, which can process up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily, is located near the Yemeni border in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
This attack comes after a string of Houthi strikes on Saudi targets.
On November 24, an attack on a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District injured 11 people from various nationalities, including Indians and Egyptians.
Rebel territory
Houthis's missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia
The Houthis control Yemen's capital Sanaa and its most populated areas.
Since Yemen's civil war reignited in July, the group has launched missiles and drones targeting Saudi airports, oil facilities, and office buildings, widening the conflict's impact beyond Yemen amid the US-Iran war.
Previous attacks have temporarily disrupted some of Saudi Aramco's operations and led to the cancellation of most international flights to Riyadh.
Escalated conflict
Intensified fighting and its implications
Moreover, fighting has intensified since the Houthis seized strategic territory along Yemen's Red Sea coast in September and advanced toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital shipping route for Gulf oil producers seeking access to the Red Sea.
This has widened the conflict's impact beyond Yemen amid the US-Iran war.