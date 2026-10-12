Houthi missile strikes King Khalid International Airport, killing 1
World
A Houthi missile struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, killing one person and causing chaos as parts of Terminal 4's roof appeared to cave in.
The dramatic video of the strike shows passengers scrambling for safety.
This was just one of four attacks on the airport in less than a week.
Saudi halts flights, airlines warn travelers
With these repeated attacks, Saudi authorities stopped flights, and several airlines and embassies, including India's, warned travelers to stay alert.
The anti-Houthi coalition called the missile strike a "war crime" and promised to respond.
The ongoing Yemen conflict is also raising concerns about global oil supplies and regional security.