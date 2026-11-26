Houthi rebels fired missiles at Riyadh, Saudi-led strikes hit Sanaa
Tensions are flaring again in Yemen. After Houthi rebels fired missiles at Riyadh, the Saudi-led coalition struck back with airstrikes on Sanaa, targeting a factory and warehouses.
The Saudis say they intercepted more missiles and drones targeting their cities, keeping everyone on edge.
Renewed Yemen fighting leaves 26 dead
Yemen's civil war has heated up since a truce fell apart earlier this year.
The Houthis have been ramping up attacks on Saudi infrastructure (including oil sites) while Saudi airstrikes have caused casualties among the Houthis.
With 26 people reported dead recently and fresh explosions heard in cities like Hodeida, worries about another humanitarian crisis are growing as peace efforts struggle to hold.