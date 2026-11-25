Houthi rebels hit Ras Tanura refinery and Riyadh financial district
Yemen's Houthi rebels just hit Saudi Arabia's biggest oil refinery, Ras Tanura, and struck Riyadh's financial district.
Fires broke out at the refinery, and the Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Wednesday that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed four drones in Ras Tanura.
This is a big step up in the conflict and puts some of Saudi Arabia's most important infrastructure at risk.
Eleven injured in Riyadh tower attack
Just this week, 11 people were hurt when a tower in Riyadh's financial hub was attacked, the second time that building was hit in days.
Ras Tanura isn't just any refinery; it's central to Saudi oil exports.
With more drone strikes lately, these attacks are making it harder for Saudi Arabia to keep its energy sector (and economy) safe from disruption.