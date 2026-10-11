Houthi rebels hit Riyadh airport after previous strike killed 12
World
The Yemen conflict just escalated: Houthi rebels hit Riyadh's main airport in Saudi Arabia, sparking a fire and raising fresh security worries.
This attack happened only a day after another strike killed 12 people and temporarily shut the airport.
Iran backed Houthis claim Riyadh airport
The Houthis, backed by Iran, said they targeted Riyadh's international airport.
Global leaders, including then-US President Donald Trump, condemned the attacks. Trump was considering joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis.
With flights still suspended and embassies urging caution, it's clear tensions in the region are running high.