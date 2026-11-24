Houthi rebels strike Riyadh financial centre injuring 11, 2 Indians
A strike by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck Riyadh's Financial Centre, leaving 11 people hurt, including two Indians.
Saudi General Directorate of the Saudi Civil Defence called it a "terrorist" act and quickly put emergency plans into action.
This is actually the second time in less than a week that the building has been struck.
Strike hits Public Investment Fund tower
The strike hit a tower that's home to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund headquarters. People nearby got a warning to take cover after the strike.
Along with the injured Indians, three Nepalese and four Egyptians were also caught up in the blast.
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen called this "cowardly terrorist attack," as tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis keep rising after recent airstrikes.