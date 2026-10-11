Houthi strike kills 12 at Riyadh airport, coalition vows response
A Houthi rebel strike hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10, leaving 12 people dead and more than 300 injured.
The attack, blamed on Iran-backed rebels, has been called a "war crime" by the Saudi-led coalition, which is now promising a strong response.
Countries like Qatar and Pakistan have also spoken out against the violence, warning it puts regional security at risk.
Guterres says attacks violate international law
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure were a violation of international law and that "These attacks must cease immediately."
US President Donald Trump said the US might join Saudi retaliation, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced strong support for Saudi Arabia.
There was no immediate statement from the Houthis on Saturday's strike.