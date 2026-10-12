Houthi strikes hit Riyadh airport, President Trump weighs US involvement
World
Riyadh's airport was struck by a projectile on Sunday, injuring people, just a day after a deadly missile attack at the same spot killed 12.
Both strikes were claimed by Houthi rebels, marking a serious escalation in their fight with Saudi Arabia.
President Donald Trump says he'll be talking with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about how America might get involved.
Houthis hit airports and energy facilities
The Houthis aren't stopping at Riyadh. They've also targeted another airport and oil and gas facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia.
With flights suspended and key oil routes now at risk, these attacks have sparked worries about global energy supplies and regional security.
The Saudi-led coalition is ramping up its military response as the situation grows more intense.