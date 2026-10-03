Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of launching 26 strikes on Sanaa
Things have gotten much worse in Yemen after the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of launching 26 strikes on Sanaa, leaving no casualty toll reported for the strikes.
The Houthis say these strikes were a response to their earlier attacks on Saudi oil sites.
This back-and-forth started up again in July, and tensions have only grown since.
Houthis block key Red Sea lanes
With the fighting ramping up, the Houthis have now taken control of Yemen's Red Sea coast and blocked key shipping lanes.
Meanwhile, everyday life for people in Yemen keeps getting harder: about three out of four people there are struggling to get enough food.
Heavy clashes in Taiz have also led to more casualties on both sides.
Saudi Arabia has asked the US for help, but the call has so far been rebuffed by US President Donald Trump.