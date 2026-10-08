Houthis claim fresh strike at Riyadh airport as explosions heard
What's the story
Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The claim comes after a drone attack on the same airport a day earlier, which killed one person and caused flight delays. Witnesses reported hearing multiple explosions across the Saudi capital on Thursday. Smoke was also seen rising from a stationary aircraft.
Airport
Riyadh airport has been closed again
Flight tracking service Flightradar24 reported on X that Riyadh airport has been closed again, with the last landing more than 80 minutes ago and the latest takeoff more than 90 minutes prior.
Several explosions echoed across Riyadh, according to witnesses, while diplomats were instructed to shelter in place in their respective embassies.
Saudi has yet to confirm the reported smoke rising from the aircraft at the airport.
Escalating conflict
Houthis intensifying attacks on Saudi Arabia
The Houthis have been intensifying their attacks on Saudi airports and other critical infrastructure in recent days. The group has also targeted military sites across the kingdom.
This escalation comes as Saudi Arabia and Yemeni government forces launched a major offensive to retake territory seized by the Houthis along Yemen's western Red Sea coast and on the Bab el-Mandeb strait.