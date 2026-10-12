Houthis strike King Fahd, King Khalid airports in Saudi Arabia
World
The Houthi group just hit King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, following a deadly missile strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday.
The attacks have led to casualties and left King Khalid International Airport temporarily closed while authorities investigate.
Houthis claim responsibility for Saudi strikes
The Houthis have claimed responsibility for these strikes, which are part of their ongoing conflict with Saudi Arabia.
With more than 10 people killed and about 300 injured in the Riyadh attack alone, the violence is putting everyday lives and critical infrastructure at risk, reminding everyone how urgently a resolution is needed.