EU might use Google fines to reduce member states' contributions

The proposal comes as EU governments negotiate the budget for 2028-2034, with talks scheduled for October, November, and December this year.

The European Commission has proposed a €2 trillion budget, or 1.26% of the EU's Gross National Income (GNI).

Of this amount, some €168 billion (0.11% of GNI) would go toward servicing the EU's borrowing for a post-pandemic recovery fund.