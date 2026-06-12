South Asia becomes least peaceful region globally: Global Peace Index

Nepal's decline

Nepal sees steepest decline in South Asia

Nepal has witnessed the steepest decline in South Asia, with its peace score dropping by 9.1%. The decline was attributed to large-scale protests after a government ban on multiple social media platforms in September 2025. The protests turned violent, leading to a political crisis and the resignation of the prime minister. Bangladesh is the third most peaceful country in South Asia, ranking 117th globally. However, political stability concerns continue to affect its ranking.