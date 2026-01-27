Hundreds feared dead in Mediterranean migrant shipwrecks: UN body

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), a body of the United Nations , has expressed grave concern over recent reports of multiple deadly shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean. The agency is currently verifying these reports, which suggest that hundreds of migrants may be missing at sea or feared dead. "Several boats are believed to have been involved over the past 10 days...hundreds of people may be missing at sea or feared dead," a statement from IOM said.

Rescue challenges Severe weather hampers rescue operations The incidents occurred as Cyclone "Harry" hit the Mediterranean. The IOM has warned that extreme weather conditions are severely hindering search and rescue efforts in the Mediterranean. Jorge Galindo, an IOM spokesman, confirmed that "three shipwrecks were reported on January 23 and 25," leading to at least 104 deaths. The agency is working with authorities to verify these reports and determine the exact number of missing persons or presumed dead.

Investigation 3 confirmed deaths; investigation into 9 missing boats ongoing The agency said three deaths had been confirmed in Lampedusa, Italy, following a search and rescue operation involving a boat that had left from Sfax in Tunisia. The IOM identified twin girls, approximately one year old, among the victims, stating that they "died of hypothermia shortly before disembarkation." The IOM's spokesperson said the agency was also investigating reports of nine missing boats that had departed Tunisia between January 14 and 21, with a total of around 380 people on board.

