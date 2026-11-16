Hundreds protest in Manila before Donald Trump's ASEAN summit arrival
Just before US President Donald Trump was expected to arrive in the Philippines for the ASEAN summit, hundreds of protesters hit the streets of Manila.
Including members of activist groups like the New Patriotic Alliance, they clashed with police while voicing frustration over Trump's visit and bigger global issues like the Middle East conflict.
Protesters cite economic hardship and pacilica
Protesters say Trump's visit and ongoing international tensions are making life tougher for everyday Filipinos, especially when it comes to prices and the economic crisis.
They're also pushing back against a local project called Pacilica, which they believe could harm the environment and force indigenous communities out.
The protests underline growing worries about how US foreign policy is affecting local lives.
Summit focuses on food and energy
Trump's trip comes right after tough midterm elections back home.
At this year's summit, leaders from across Asia are focusing on food security, energy supplies (especially with all that's happening in the Middle East), and keeping peace in disputed areas like the South China Sea.
Everyone's watching closely to see what gets decided next.