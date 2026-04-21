Hungary PM-elect halts ICC exit, hints at Netanyahu's arrest
What's the story
Hungary's Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar has announced plans to halt the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC). This decision comes after former Prime Minister Viktor Orban had earlier decided to withdraw in April 2025, with the official withdrawal date of June 2, 2026. The ICC had issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Legal obligation
Hungary's ICC obligations put Netanyahu's visit in jeopardy
Magyar has made it clear that under Hungary's ICC membership, any person wanted by the court must be arrested if they enter Hungarian territory. He said, "If a country is a member of the ICC and a person who is wanted by the ICC enters our territory, then that person must be taken into custody." This statement puts Netanyahu's planned visit to Hungary in October 2026 in jeopardy.
Policy divergence
Other countries' stance on arrest warrants
While Hungary is now likely to remain a member of the ICC, other countries have refused to comply with Article 89 of the Rome Statute. France cited Article 98, which allows for diplomatic immunity under international law, as a reason for not arresting Netanyahu. Germany and Italy also granted immunity to Netanyahu during his visits.
Diplomatic invitation
Potential change in plans for Netanyahu
Despite the ICC obligations, Magyar had invited Netanyahu to Hungary during a "warm introductory call" on April 15. This was after Orban had refused to arrest him during his visit to Budapest in April 2025. The change in Hungary's stance under Magyar could lead to a change in plans by Netanyahu if he decides to go ahead with his planned visit.