Hurricane Isaias makes landfall near Destin, kills at least 4
Hurricane Isaias hit Florida and Alabama hard, causing at least four deaths, including two people killed when trees fell onto homes in Florida and Alabama, and leaving heavy flooding threats behind.
The storm made landfall near Destin as a Category 2 hurricane, and emergency declarations were approved for Florida, Georgia, and Alabama to facilitate federal aid for recovery efforts.
Nearly 900,000 lose power Florida, Alabama
Almost 900,000 customers in Florida and Alabama lost power as strong winds tore off roofs and damaged buildings, including Pensacola airport.
In Escambia County, a woman died when a tree crashed into her house, while another man lost his life to carbon monoxide poisoning after using a generator.
Alabama also reported storm-related deaths from both fallen trees and car accidents.
As Isaias moves inland, more flash flooding is possible across parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.