Hurricane Isaias weakens after Florida landfall, 4 dead, outages remain
World
Hurricane Isaias slammed into Florida as a Category 2 storm, causing major chaos: four people lost their lives (mostly from falling trees and one from generator fumes), and more than 670,000 faced power outages across several states.
Though the hurricane has now weakened, it's still bringing rough weather to the Southeast.
Flood watches remain across southeastern US
Even after moving on from Florida, Isaias kept up its disruption: flood watches are still in effect for parts of the southeastern US and the southern Appalachians.
Power companies are working to restore electricity as over 670,000 remain in the dark; North Carolina alone saw nearly 200,000 without power.
Officials urge everyone to stay alert for flash floods while recovery crews work around ongoing storms.