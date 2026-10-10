Hurricane Isaias weakens after hitting Florida panhandle, flood threats persist
Hurricane Isaias hit Florida's panhandle as a Category 2 storm on October 9 and has now weakened, but it's still causing trouble.
Even though it's no longer a hurricane, the risk of flash floods and river flooding remains high as the storm moves further inland.
The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on southern Alabama, Florida's panhandle, and southwest Georgia for more severe weather.
Power outages affect Florida, Alabama, Georgia
Right now, more than 868,000 customers across Florida, Alabama, and Georgia are dealing with power outages.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey urged everyone to stay alert for "spinoff tornadoes," while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared some relief: there haven't been any reported deaths from Isaias so far.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) also warned that some areas could see up to 15-inch of rain, raising worries about even more flooding ahead.