Hurricane Polo intensifies to Category 5, leftovers threaten Southwest flooding

Hurricane Polo just shot up from a tropical storm to a Category 5 in just 24 hours; now hammering Baja California Sur.

While it won't directly hit the US its leftovers (and those from post-tropical cyclone Odalys) are set to dump heavy rain across the Southwest starting Monday.

Flood watches are up for New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Colorado, with up to four inches of rain expected and an increased risk of flash floods thanks to already dry or fire-damaged land.