Hurricane Simon eases to 193km/h, heads for Puerto Vallarta

Rainfall could hit up to 30-inch in states like Michoacan and Jalisco, raising real risks for flooding and mudslides.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has asked people in these areas and in Colima and Nayarit to stay indoors and follow safety advice.

In Jalisco's 22 coastal municipalities, schools were suspended on Friday and Monday, high-risk zones are being evacuated, and police are using megaphones to keep people away from waterfronts.

Locals seem cautious after a tough hurricane back in 2002, but some tourists haven't gotten the memo yet, making things trickier for officials trying to keep everyone safe.