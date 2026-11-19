Hyderabad man accidentally shoots brother dead inside car in US
What's the story
A 24-year-old man from Hyderabad, Mohammed Ibrahim Ahmed, was accidentally shot dead by his elder brother in Hicksville, New York on November 14. The incident occurred inside a vehicle near 459 South Broadway. The brother Mohammed Basheer Ahmed allegedly discharged his pistol accidentally while they were both inside the vehicle, hitting Ibrahim in the back.
Legal proceedings
What does the investigation say?
After the incident, Ibrahim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Following an investigation, Basheer was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and is currently in custody awaiting further court proceedings.
Fundraiser launched
Parents were hoping to visit the US
The deceased was a student at Long Island University and their parents.
It is unclear how the gun got discharged or how it ended up inside the car.
A fundraiser has been started by relatives to help the family with travel expenses and cope with this loss.
The incident came to light after Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan shared the incident on X.
Twitter Post
Khan's post on brothers
Tragic Shooting in Hicksville, New York: 24-Year-Old Man Loses His Life in Accidental Gunfire :— Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) November 18, 2026
HYDERABAD: Amjed Ullah Khan, Spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of a 24-year-old man who was fatally shot inside a vehicle in… pic.twitter.com/xs4NtwjRZb