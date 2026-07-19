Indian woman trapped in Oman, beaten, denied food
What's the story
A 26-year-old woman from Hyderabad, Telangana, has alleged mistreatment by her employer in Muscat, Oman. According to NDTV, Shabnam Begum had traveled to Oman on March 26 with a promise of employment as a housemaid for a monthly salary of 200 Omani riyals (approximately ₹50,000). However, upon arrival, she was made to work for 12-15 hours daily without pay for four months.
Escape and appeal
Begum escaped and reached Indian embassy
Begum claims she was tortured, beaten, and denied proper food during her time with the employer. She also alleged that her mobile phone was confiscated for a month and a half.
Unable to bear the abuse any longer, she escaped from her employer's house and reached the Indian Embassy in Muscat.
In a self-recorded video sent to politician Amjed Ullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Tehreek, Begum appealed for help as her agents took away her passport.
Minister's intervention
Family seeks intervention of EAM S Jaishankar
Begum's family has also sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. They have requested him to direct the Indian Embassy in Muscat to ensure her safety and facilitate her immediate return to Hyderabad.
The embassy has acknowledged the situation and said it is being "taken up at appropriate levels."
Khan has also demanded action against the recruitment agent responsible for sending Begum under false promises.