Indian woman trapped in Oman, beaten, denied food

Begum claims she was tortured, beaten, and denied proper food during her time with the employer. She also alleged that her mobile phone was confiscated for a month and a half.

Unable to bear the abuse any longer, she escaped from her employer's house and reached the Indian Embassy in Muscat.

In a self-recorded video sent to politician Amjed Ullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Tehreek, Begum appealed for help as her agents took away her passport.