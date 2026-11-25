IDF probes 16 human shield allegations in Gaza, West Bank
The Israeli military is looking into 16 cases where its soldiers allegedly used Palestinian as human shields in Gaza and the West Bank.
These incidents, uncovered through freedom of information requests, go against both Israel Defence Forces (IDF) policy and international law, which strictly ban involving civilians in military operations.
Kan expose fuels 'mosquito protocol' scrutiny
One practice under scrutiny is the so-called "mosquito protocol," where captured Palestinians were reportedly made to enter risky areas first.
This sparked backlash over an "expose" scheduled to be aired by public broadcaster Kan, with some politicians criticizing the coverage for putting soldiers at risk, though notably not denying the allegations.
The debate highlights ongoing concerns about how military actions line up with humanitarian standards.