IEA's Fatih Birol warns Europe faces pricier energy this winter
Europe might be in for pricier energy this winter, warns Dr. Fatih Birol from the International Energy Agency.
With the conflict in Iran shaking up global energy security, UK households are set to see their bills jump 26% after a spike in gas prices.
If the cold hits hard, costs could climb even more.
Up to 20m households get £100
To help with rising bills, up to 20 million households in England will get a £100 payment, with equivalent payments in Scotland and Wales.
Ofgem says higher wholesale costs are behind January's price hike.
Meanwhile, Birol flagged a huge 400% surge in the number of attempted cyber attacks on energy infrastructure, another headache for the sector, but he's hopeful that with some stability, major shortages can still be avoided.