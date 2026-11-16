Imran Khan warns of dangerous blood pressure in Adiala Jail
Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, has reached out to the chief justices of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Federal Constitutional Court, and Islamabad High Court, saying his health is at serious risk in Adiala Jail.
In a letter dated November 16, he shared that he is facing dangerously high blood pressure and is not getting proper medical care while in solitary confinement.
He even warned about the risk of a brain hemorrhage or cardiac arrest.
Khan says Supreme Court order ignored
Khan also says prison officials are ignoring a Supreme Court order that should let him see his family and get hospital treatment.
He mentioned canceled weekly meetings with his wife and blocked calls with his sons, asking the courts to step in so these rights and urgent medical care are actually provided.
He is also worried about his wife Bushra Bibi's health, who is reportedly unwell while held in isolation.