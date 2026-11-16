Imran Khan warns of dangerous blood pressure in Adiala Jail

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, has reached out to the chief justices of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Federal Constitutional Court, and Islamabad High Court, saying his health is at serious risk in Adiala Jail.

In a letter dated November 16, he shared that he is facing dangerously high blood pressure and is not getting proper medical care while in solitary confinement.

He even warned about the risk of a brain hemorrhage or cardiac arrest.