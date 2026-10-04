Imran Khan's PTI starts nationwide protest after talks stalemate
Imran Khan's PTI party is moving forward with its nationwide protest after marathon talks with the Shehbaz Sharif government ended in a stalemate.
The nearly 11-hour meeting at Parliament House did not resolve key issues, and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas admitted some small things, like arranging meetings with Khan, are still stuck.
Tens of thousands of police deployed
The protest starts today, Sunday, October 4, 2026, at Gandi Chowk in Lakki Marwat and will wind through several cities before wrapping up in Khairabad on October 8.
Security is tight: tens of thousands of police personnel have been deployed, main roads are blocked, and dozens of PTI leaders and ministers have been detained or are facing arrest warrants, including Khan's three sisters, who were arrested and remained in jail.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has voiced worries about possible clashes as the march heads toward Islamabad.