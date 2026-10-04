Imran Khan's PTI starts nationwide protest after talks stalemate

The protest starts today, Sunday, October 4, 2026, at Gandi Chowk in Lakki Marwat and will wind through several cities before wrapping up in Khairabad on October 8.

Security is tight: tens of thousands of police personnel have been deployed, main roads are blocked, and dozens of PTI leaders and ministers have been detained or are facing arrest warrants, including Khan's three sisters, who were arrested and remained in jail.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has voiced worries about possible clashes as the march heads toward Islamabad.