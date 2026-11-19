He said Pakistanis would be better off if their "real rulers," the military, used resources for public good instead of "self-aggrandisement."

He said, "Pakistanis would be served well if its real rulers, its military, used the country's natural resources for the benefit of their population rather than self-aggrandisement."

"They would also be served better if the Pakistani army stops fomenting conflict for its neighbors, which is actually boomerang-ing back to bite their own country."