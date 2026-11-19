India flags Pakistani army's role in 'mineral loot' at UN
What's the story
India has accused Pakistan of plundering its natural resources for military gain. The accusation was made by Indian envoy Parvathaneni Harish during a United Nations session on natural resources, where he referred to a meeting between Pakistan army chief Asim Munir and Donald Trump, when the former showcased a wooden box of mineral stones. This incident, Harish said, was a clear indication of the Pakistan Army's role in resource exploitation.
Remarks
'Their Army Chief was seen last September....'
Without naming Trump, Harish said, "Their Army Chief was seen last September displaying a wooden box filled with mineral stones to foreign leaders, a clear indication of their army's role in this exploitation, which is also believed to be behind the recent dismissal of a provincial government in Pakistan and imposition of a state of emergency there."
Last year at the White House, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Munir were photographed gifting rare earth minerals to Trump.
Criticism voiced
Harish slams power structure in Islamabad
He said Pakistanis would be better off if their "real rulers," the military, used resources for public good instead of "self-aggrandisement."
He said, "Pakistanis would be served well if its real rulers, its military, used the country's natural resources for the benefit of their population rather than self-aggrandisement."
"They would also be served better if the Pakistani army stops fomenting conflict for its neighbors, which is actually boomerang-ing back to bite their own country."
Exploitation link
Indian envoy links military's resource exploitation to emergency rule imposition
Harish also connected the military's role in resource exploitation to the imposition of emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
"The army's role in this exploitation... is also believed to be behind the recent dismissal of a provincial government in Pakistan and the imposition of a state of emergency there," Harish said.
The Pakistani government had imposed governor's rule in KP last month due to rising terrorism incidents.
Dispute refusal
'Pakistan army should stop fomenting conflict...'
Harish's comments came after a Pakistani delegation raised the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty, which India suspended last year after a terror attack in Pahalgam.
He made it clear that India would not discuss bilateral disputes at the session.
"...my delegation is compelled to respond to the comment made by....Pakistan that has chosen to misuse today's discussion to peddle its propaganda. Our position on the Indus Waters Treaty remains clear and consistent and has been articulated at multiple fora."