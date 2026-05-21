India-Africa Forum Summit postponed amid Ebola outbreak 

The fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi from May 28-31, has been postponed. The decision was taken due to the "evolving health situation in parts of Africa ," India's foreign ⁠ministry ⁠said on Thursday, referring to the Ebola outbreak in several parts of Africa, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The summit aimed at enhancing cooperation on trade, investment, innovation and global governance, among others.

Future plans Summit postponed after consultations with African Union The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that after consultations with the African Union (AU) chairperson and the AU Commission, it was decided to postpone the summit. "Following these consultations, the two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit at a later date," read an official statement. New dates for this important summit will be communicated in due course.

Health measures India has not reported any cases of Ebola Although India has not reported any cases of Ebola, it has ramped up surveillance and preparedness across the country. States and Union Territories have been directed to prepare for pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms and laboratory testing. The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths have been recorded in just two months.

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