India-Africa Forum Summit postponed amid Ebola outbreak
What's the story
The fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi from May 28-31, has been postponed. The decision was taken due to the "evolving health situation in parts of Africa," India's foreign ministry said on Thursday, referring to the Ebola outbreak in several parts of Africa, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The summit aimed at enhancing cooperation on trade, investment, innovation and global governance, among others.
Future plans
Summit postponed after consultations with African Union
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that after consultations with the African Union (AU) chairperson and the AU Commission, it was decided to postpone the summit. "Following these consultations, the two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit at a later date," read an official statement. New dates for this important summit will be communicated in due course.
Health measures
India has not reported any cases of Ebola
Although India has not reported any cases of Ebola, it has ramped up surveillance and preparedness across the country. States and Union Territories have been directed to prepare for pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms and laboratory testing. The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths have been recorded in just two months.
Vaccine
Vaccine could take 9 months
The WHO also warned that it could take up to nine months for a vaccine against the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which is causing outbreaks in Congo and Uganda, to be developed. Two candidate vaccines are in development, but neither has started clinical trials yet, WHO advisor Dr. Vasee Moorthy said on Wednesday.