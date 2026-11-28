India and Canada seek $70 billion in trade by 2030
India and Canada are teaming up to could more than double their trade to $70 billion by 2030, thanks to a proposed comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).
Right now, their trade stood at $30.4 billion last year, but both sides believe improved predictability and assured market access would give businesses greater confidence to make long-term investments, expand operations, and establish stronger commercial partnerships.
Canadian investments in India top $100B
Negotiations for CEPA are in full swing ahead of PM Modi's expected visit to Canada.
Canadian investments in India have already topped $100 billion, showing just how strong these ties are getting.
The two countries are also talking about energy and critical minerals.