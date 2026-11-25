India and UK deadlocked over taxes investor rights and arbitration
India and the UK have run into a roadblock while trying to finalize an investment protection deal.
The main sticking points are: disagreements on how taxes are handled, what rights investors should have, and whether disputes can go to international arbitration.
Both countries want to boost trade but cannot seem to agree on these key details right now.
India tightened investment treaties in 2015
India's holding back after past legal fights with UK companies like Vodafone and Cairn Energy over retroactive taxes didn't go its way.
Because of this, India changed its investment treaty rules in 2015, giving foreign investors less protection and making it harder for them to take disputes outside Indian courts.
Even though the UK invested over $1 billion in India in 2025-26, this new deal isn't even up for discussion at their next big economic meeting, showing just how stuck things are.