India asks China to open Hotan airspace for shorter flights
World
India is asking China for permission to fly over Xinjiang's Hotan region, hoping to find a faster route for international flights.
This move comes after Pakistan extended its ban on Indian aircraft, forcing airlines to take longer and pricier detours.
Talks between Indian and Chinese officials have been ongoing for over a year.
Indian aircraft face longer, costlier routes
Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned or leased by Indian airlines and operators, including military flights, are stuck with longer routes to Europe and North America, bumping up travel times and fuel costs.
If China gives the green light, flights could get shorter and cheaper: good news for both airlines and anyone planning a long-haul trip.