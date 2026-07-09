India-Australia seal nuclear and defence deals during Modi's visit 

Security challenges

India, Australia recognize terrorism as serious global challenge

Further, Modi said India and Australia recognized that terrorism posed a serious challenge not just to one country but to all humanity. "Therefore, our fight against terrorism is shared, our resolve unwavering, and our cooperation continues to strengthen," he said. He added that tensions and conflicts could only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi also stated that the two sides agreed to move quickly on the planned Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and would work toward a bilateral investment treaty.