India-Australia seal nuclear and defence deals during Modi's visit
What's the story
India and Australia have signed a series of agreements to strengthen cooperation in civil nuclear energy, maritime security, and critical minerals. The agreements were reached after talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The move is aimed at deepening defense, clean energy, technology, and trade cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.
Uranium supply
Nuclear energy pact to boost India's clean energy objectives
After their meeting, both leaders released an India-Australia joint declaration on defense and security, a joint statement on energy ties, and a roadmap for collaboration in cyber, critical technologies and supply chains. The civil nuclear energy pact will allow Australia to commercially supply uranium to India for its nuclear power projects. "This will open the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give new impetus to our clean energy objectives," Modi said.
Resource partnership
Cooperation in critical minerals vital for strategic security: Modi
Modi emphasized that cooperation in critical minerals is vital for strategic security and clean energy transition. "With this in mind, today we have launched the Australia-India Partnership on cyber, critical technologies, and supply chains," he said. He added that the two sides also agreed to work together on a critical minerals corridor.
Security collaboration
Connecting defense startups, industries through India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor
On defense ties, Modi said the two countries were seeing growing engagement. "The Indo-Pacific is not just the confluence of two oceans. It...symbolizes shared aspirations of...democracies like India and Australia," he said. He added that through the India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor, they will connect defense startups and industries. He also said the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap will offer new momentum to cooperative efforts in the Indo-Pacific, adding, "We will also move forward together in shipbuilding, ship repair, and maintenance."
Security challenges
India, Australia recognize terrorism as serious global challenge
Further, Modi said India and Australia recognized that terrorism posed a serious challenge not just to one country but to all humanity. "Therefore, our fight against terrorism is shared, our resolve unwavering, and our cooperation continues to strengthen," he said. He added that tensions and conflicts could only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi also stated that the two sides agreed to move quickly on the planned Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and would work toward a bilateral investment treaty.