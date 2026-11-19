India backs U.N. resolutions on Palestinian statehood and Israeli settlements
India has thrown its support behind four major U.N. General Assembly resolutions about Palestine.
These focus on the right of Palestinians to have their own state, protecting refugee rights and property, supporting the U.N. agency (UNRWA) that helps Palestinian refugees, and calling out Israeli settlements in occupied territories as illegal.
It's a clear sign that India is sticking with international efforts for peace and fairness in the region.
U.N. majorities, India supports 2-state solution
Most countries voted in favor of these resolutions: 162 backed Palestinian self-determination, 143 supported both UNRWA's work and ending Israeli settlements, and 155 stood up for refugee property rights.
India's stance isn't new; as Ambassador Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh pointed out, India has a long history of supporting Palestine at the U.N. and continues to push for a two-state solution.