India calls Riyadh strikes unacceptable, Trump considers military action
India has called out the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which killed 12 people and injured more than 300, calling them "unacceptable" and urging an immediate stop to the violence.
The strikes mark a big escalation in the ongoing conflict involving Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Meanwhile, US President Trump is considering military action as he reviews how serious things have gotten.
King Khalid airport canceled 225 flights
The attacks did not just cause chaos on the ground; aviation was hit hard, too.
At least 225 flights at King Khalid International Airport were canceled in the preceding 24 hours, with airport operations temporarily suspended and passengers evacuated.
As both India and the US figure out their responses, it is clear that this conflict is now disrupting air travel.