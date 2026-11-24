India, Canada near defense pact GSOIA before Narendra Modi visit
India and Canada are close to sealing a new defense cooperation deal, plus a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA), just ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Canada on December 11, 2026.
Both countries want these agreements sorted before the trip, with India's High Commissioner to Ottawa Dinesh Patnaik confirming things are moving along.
Agreements ease India Canada defense collaboration
The agreements would make it easier for India and Canada to work together on defense tech, joint production, and securely share sensitive information.
Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder and CEO of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, said these deals are essential for building a real partnership.
On top of that, both sides are also working to finish a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) to boost trade ties, so there is plenty happening on both fronts.