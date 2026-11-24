The agreements would make it easier for India and Canada to work together on defense tech, joint production, and securely share sensitive information.

Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder and CEO of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, said these deals are essential for building a real partnership.

On top of that, both sides are also working to finish a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) to boost trade ties, so there is plenty happening on both fronts.