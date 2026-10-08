India condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi airports, calls them 'unacceptable'
What's the story
India has condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Abha international airports, which were claimed by Yemen's Houthi fighters. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the attacks "completely unacceptable" and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia. The MEA said, "India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh," adding that these attacks have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.
MEA
'Targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable'
"The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured," the ministry said.
"We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," it said.
India has consistently advocated for de-escalation and dialogue to restore peace in West Asia.
Attack details
Houthi fighters hit Riyadh airport, warn of 'consequences'
The Houthi fighters on Thursday morning claimed to have hit the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile.
The group's military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said operations at the airport were disrupted due to the attack.
He also issued a "last warning" to international airlines against flying in Saudi airspace, except over Mecca and Medina, warning of "consequences."
He said the airspace had become "a theater" for the Houthis' military operations.
Defense pact
Pakistan, Turkey send Saudi help
Saudi Arabia is part of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement with Pakistan and Turkey. The pact was signed in August, under which an armed attack on one member constituted an attack on all.
Turkey said it was sending mainly defensive and technical support to Saudi to help it fight Houthis.
Pakistani military spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also confirmed the deployment of forces to Saudi, saying Pakistani soldiers were discharging duties in the Kingdom in "multiple capabilities and domains."