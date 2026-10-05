India exports locally made Akash missile system to Turkmenistan
World
India just shipped its locally made Akash missile system to Turkmenistan, marking a big moment for the country's defense exports.
This move helps India build stronger ties in Central Asia and puts it on the map as a key security partner.
Turkmenistan now joins Armenia and Tajikistan as countries using the Akash, reflecting India's growing influence in the region.
Turkmenistan adds Akash to air defenses
Turkmenistan is adding Akash to its air defense setup, which already features Chinese technology such as the FD-2000.
The Akash can handle fast-moving aerial threats and target several at once; pretty impressive for any nation's defense.
This export highlights India's shift toward selling full defense systems, with exports reaching new highs.