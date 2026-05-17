India, Netherlands now have 'strategic partnership': What it means

India and the Netherlands have upgraded their bilateral relationship to a "strategic partnership." The move comes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to the European country. It marks a new era of cooperation in defense, trade, technology, and Indo-Pacific security. A joint statement issued after talks between PM Modi and Dutch PM Rob Jetten outlined the areas of collaboration under this strategic partnership.

Collaboration Cooperation in several key areas under strategic partnership The strategic partnership will see structured cooperation in trade and investment, cyber security, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, defense, clean energy, agriculture, water management, and education. The Netherlands has also agreed to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and co-lead the Capacity Building and Resource Sharing pillar with Germany and the European Union.

Global trade impact Leaders call for uninterrupted movement through Strait of Hormuz Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Modi and Jetten expressed deep concern over the conflict's impact on global trade and energy supplies. They called for an uninterrupted commercial movement through the Strait of Hormuz and opposed any restrictions on global shipping routes. The two leaders also supported reforms of multilateral institutions, including expanding the permanent and non-permanent membership categories in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

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Strategic agreements India, Netherlands sign letter of intent on defense cooperation In defense, India and the Netherlands signed a Letter of Intent on defense cooperation. They also agreed to explore a defense industrial roadmap focusing on co-development, technology transfer, and manufacturing partnerships. In the semiconductor sector, both countries welcomed plans to connect the Dutch Semicon Competence Center with India's Semiconductor Mission (ISM), strengthening collaboration in chip technologies.

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