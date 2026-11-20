India opposes Canada-led U.N. resolution criticizing Iran's human rights record
India just voted against a Canada-led U.N. resolution calling out Iran for human rights violations.
The vote happened on Wednesday, with India joining China, Russia, and Iran in saying no.
This move lines up with India's usual stance: it generally opposes resolutions that single out specific countries, seeing them as unfair and too political.
India calls targeted U.N. resolutions political
This isn't the first time India has pushed back on these kinds of resolutions. Back in January, it also voted against a similar U.N. measure targeting Iran.
The Indian government believes these actions are more about politics than real progress and prefers open dialogue over finger-pointing when it comes to human rights issues.