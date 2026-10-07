India proposes 3-part peace plan to end Russia-Ukraine war
What's the story
India has proposed a three-part plan for a truce between Russia and Ukraine. The first proposal calls for a stop to attacks on energy facilities and infrastructure, the second calls for ensuring uninterrupted grain and energy supplies through Black Sea ports, and the third calls for halting strikes on commercial shipping in the region. This comprehensive plan was communicated to Ukrainian leaders during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Kyiv last month, people familiar with the development told NDTV.
Proposal comparison
India's proposal is more comprehensive
The Indian proposal is said to be more comprehensive than those from Egypt, Turkey, and the United States, News18 reported.
While Egypt's and Turkey's proposals focus on ensuring grain flow by stopping attacks on commercial shipping, the US proposal focused on "energy ceasefire."
Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Sybiha called India's proposal the "most comprehensive" among those received from various countries.
Ukraine
Modi 'has excellent ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions'
According to Sybiha, Kyiv was willing to consider various truce formats, but any deal must cover not only combat operations but also attacks on energy and port infrastructure, as well as the situation in the Black Sea.
His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has excellent ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable...solutions" to end the conflict.
Economic impact
India affected by Russia-Ukraine conflict
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has severely impacted energy supplies from Russia and disrupted grain shipments. The Black Sea ports contribute nearly 30% of Russian energy flows to India.
Recently, five Indian seafarers were killed in attacks on merchant vessels, further prompting calls for a ceasefire.
The situation is compounded by the US Congress's Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA), which could impose tariffs of up to 100% on Indian goods over Russian energy purchases once it takes effect by mid-October.