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Home / News / World News / India proposes 3-part peace plan to end Russia-Ukraine war 
India proposes 3-part peace plan to end Russia-Ukraine war 
India's proposal was communicated to Ukraine

India proposes 3-part peace plan to end Russia-Ukraine war 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 07, 2026
12:45 pm
What's the story

India has proposed a three-part plan for a truce between Russia and Ukraine. The first proposal calls for a stop to attacks on energy facilities and infrastructure, the second calls for ensuring uninterrupted grain and energy supplies through Black Sea ports, and the third calls for halting strikes on commercial shipping in the region. This comprehensive plan was communicated to Ukrainian leaders during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Kyiv last month, people familiar with the development told NDTV.

Proposal comparison

India's proposal is more comprehensive 

The Indian proposal is said to be more comprehensive than those from Egypt, Turkey, and the United States, News18 reported.

While Egypt's and Turkey's proposals focus on ensuring grain flow by stopping attacks on commercial shipping, the US proposal focused on "energy ceasefire."

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Sybiha called India's proposal the "most comprehensive" among those received from various countries.

Ukraine

Modi 'has excellent ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions'

According to Sybiha, Kyiv was willing to consider various truce formats, but any deal must cover not only combat operations but also attacks on energy and port infrastructure, as well as the situation in the Black Sea.

His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has excellent ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable...solutions" to end the conflict.

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Economic impact

India affected by Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has severely impacted energy supplies from Russia and disrupted grain shipments. The Black Sea ports contribute nearly 30% of Russian energy flows to India.

Recently, five Indian seafarers were killed in attacks on merchant vessels, further prompting calls for a ceasefire.

The situation is compounded by the US Congress's Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA), which could impose tariffs of up to 100% on Indian goods over Russian energy purchases once it takes effect by mid-October.

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