India isn't happy with Turkey after being left out of important United Nations discussions about a resolution involving the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The talks, facilitated by Turkey and introduced by Iraq, passed with 112 votes but saw pushback from India and a few others.

Yojna Patel, India's deputy permanent representative to the U.N. called the exclusion "blatant and intentional," saying it goes against sovereign equality, inclusivity and multilateral cooperation.