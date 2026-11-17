India protests exclusion from UN OIC talks facilitated by Turkey
India isn't happy with Turkey after being left out of important United Nations discussions about a resolution involving the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The talks, facilitated by Turkey and introduced by Iraq, passed with 112 votes but saw pushback from India and a few others.
Yojna Patel, India's deputy permanent representative to the U.N. called the exclusion "blatant and intentional," saying it goes against sovereign equality, inclusivity and multilateral cooperation.
India asks UNGA president to investigate
India also raised eyebrows over parts of the resolution that referenced an Islamabad conference mentioning Jammu and Kashmir.
Cyprus and Greece backed India up, all three countries arguing that excluding voices like theirs is a real problem for open international decision-making.
India asked the UN General Assembly president to investigate this and prevent its recurrence, while Cyprus and Greece criticized the process as lacking transparency and inclusivity.