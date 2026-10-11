India rebukes Pakistan at UN, cites military control, minority decline
At the United Nations, India pushed back against Pakistan's criticism, saying Pakistan should focus on its own issues instead of pointing fingers.
India's Mythili R said Pakistan's military controls the country, which hurts judicial independence and silences political opponents.
She also highlighted how Pakistan's minority proportion has shown a steady decline in the country's population since independence and called out new rules that make it harder for foreign journalists to report there.
India says Pakistan backed Pahalgam attack
This exchange followed India defending its actions after a deadly 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, which it says was backed by Pakistan.
First Secretary Anmol Sher Singh Bedi emphasized the country's right to self-defense and called for accountability for state-sponsored terrorism, stressing that India wants stability in the region, not more conflict.