Jaishankar to launch India's UNSC campaign in New York
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will launch India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term. The launch will take place at the UN headquarters in New York City on Monday. He is also scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres later that afternoon, according to the United Nations' schedule of meetings.
Diplomatic tour
India last held non-permanent seat in 2021-22 term
Jaishankar will arrive in the United States on Saturday after an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman from July 5-10. India last held a non-permanent seat on the UNSC during the 2021-22 term. The elections for the 2028-29 term will be held in June next year, with India and Tajikistan vying for one seat in the Asia-Pacific Group category.
Geopolitical context
Elections amid geopolitical changes
The elections will be held amid major geopolitical changes, including the Ukraine war, the Gaza conflict, and the US-Israel war against Iran. India will launch its candidature with the message "#India4UNSC 2028-29 Peace, Planet, Progress." Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasized the need for UNSC reforms in his address to Indonesia's Parliament. He said developing countries seek equal participation in global affairs, and reforms can't be delayed any longer.
Reform push
India pushes for UNSC reform
India has long been a proponent of reforming the 15-member Security Council, including expanding both the permanent and non-permanent categories. The country argues that the body, established in 1945, is outdated and doesn't reflect current geopolitical realities. India has repeatedly sought a permanent seat on the UNSC and warned that reform would border on "failure" if only non-permanent categories are expanded.
Reform strategy
'Nothing agreed until everything agreed' approach shouldn't stall progress
India has also argued that the "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" approach shouldn't be used to stall progress. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said last month that status-quoists have tried using this argument to entrench existing inequities in the Security Council. As India starts its 2028-29 campaign, its message combines the immediate contest for a Council seat with broader demands for wider reform of the UN's most powerful body.