Jaishankar to launch India's UNSC campaign in New York

Reform strategy

'Nothing agreed until everything agreed' approach shouldn't stall progress

India has also argued that the "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" approach shouldn't be used to stall progress. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said last month that status-quoists have tried using this argument to entrench existing inequities in the Security Council. As India starts its 2028-29 campaign, its message combines the immediate contest for a Council seat with broader demands for wider reform of the UN's most powerful body.